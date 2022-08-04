Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.76. 5,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,743. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

