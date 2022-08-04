Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells $2,936,995.23 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.13. 1,126,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

