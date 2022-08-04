Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $24,769.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,887.29 or 0.99913769 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,066,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

