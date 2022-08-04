Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

LIN stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,207. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

