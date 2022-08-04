Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $300.06 on Thursday. Linde has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average is $304.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Linde by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

