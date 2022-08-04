Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,060. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $437.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lindblad Expeditions

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

