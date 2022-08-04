Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.
Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 8,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
