Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 8,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

