Lincoln Electric (LECO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) recently:

8/1/2022 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

8/1/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $150.00.

7/18/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $122.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,270. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

