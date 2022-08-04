Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Hits $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00640565 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

