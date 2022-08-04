Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Julie D. Frist Purchases 490 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,801.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.76. 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

