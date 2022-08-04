Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Julie D. Frist Purchases 490 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,801.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.76. 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.