Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,213 Shares

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 264,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Lennox International by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.