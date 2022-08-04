Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,213 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 264,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Lennox International by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

