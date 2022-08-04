LATOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $28.19 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (LA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $40,240.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

