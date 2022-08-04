Lansing Street Advisors Invests $398,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.91. 1,117,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

