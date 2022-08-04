Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.