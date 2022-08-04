Landshare (LAND) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Landshare (LAND) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $37,588.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,958.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032105 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,815,119 coins and its circulating supply is 2,736,302 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.