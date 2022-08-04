Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $625.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $524.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.81.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

