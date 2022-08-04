Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $76,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.87.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

