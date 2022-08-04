LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $37,027.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
