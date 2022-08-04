LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $37,027.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

