KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.40 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for $10.04 or 0.00043925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $987.74 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

