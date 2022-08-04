Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $262.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

