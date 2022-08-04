Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% yr/yr to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE KTB traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 877,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,390. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.