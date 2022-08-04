Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.73

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.14. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 116 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.
Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.
