Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.30

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.20 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00274174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00074823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,049,059 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

