Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KFS stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,547,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 28,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,547,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,504.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,858 shares of company stock worth $902,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

