King DAG (KDAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $122,964.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

