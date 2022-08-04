Kieran Barry Columb Sells 7,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,842,520.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE:L traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.15. 254,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.98. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$83.32 and a one year high of C$123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The firm has a market cap of C$38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.