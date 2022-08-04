KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
