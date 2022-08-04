KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.