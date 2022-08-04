Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 900,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,090. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

