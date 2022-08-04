KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,373,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

