Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,390. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

