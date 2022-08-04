Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0274

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $293,087.44 and $241,287.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00639895 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035637 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Katalyo Coin Trading
