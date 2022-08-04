Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Acquires A$49,986.97 in Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Rating) insider Peter Turnbull acquired 26,731 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,986.97 ($35,202.09).
Karoon Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.