Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Acquires A$49,986.97 in Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KARGet Rating) insider Peter Turnbull acquired 26,731 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,986.97 ($35,202.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin located in the north Western Australia; and the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.

