JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target to 105.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 104.00 to 105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUBCY. Barclays boosted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.9 %

SUBCY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.