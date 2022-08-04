JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $210.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.59. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.95. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $145.72 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 42.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,378,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

