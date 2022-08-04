JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anglo American (LON:AAL) a GBX 3,850 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($47.18) target price on Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($42.19).
Anglo American Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,778 ($34.04) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,150.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,482.80. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.16 billion and a PE ratio of 487.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.19) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,520.16).
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
