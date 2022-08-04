Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,465. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Joint by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Joint by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.