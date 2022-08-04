Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.53.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 5,428,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

