John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.