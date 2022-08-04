JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.0 %

JBLU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 11,070,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,358. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 58.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

