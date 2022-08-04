JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 27,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

