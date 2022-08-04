Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Nestlé by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

