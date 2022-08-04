Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $37.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,809. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.