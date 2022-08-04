Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 625 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 625 ($7.66) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) price target on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($7.60) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on Glencore in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.69 ($7.08).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 13.70 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 459.75 ($5.63). The company had a trading volume of 37,196,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,732,793. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,483.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 464.72.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.