James A. Winnefeld, Jr. Buys 200 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 200 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,929.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

