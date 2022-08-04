JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $24.66 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.