JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $24.66 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
