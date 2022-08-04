Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

