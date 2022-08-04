Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. 74,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,608,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

