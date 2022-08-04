Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 472,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20.

