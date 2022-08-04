iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

