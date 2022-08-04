iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,406,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.